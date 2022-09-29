 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man dead after vehicle crash near Holmen

A 33-year-old La Crosse man has died as the result of a single-vehicle traffic crash Sept. 11 in La Crosse County near Holmen.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kee Yang was southbound on Hwy. 53 near the Hwy. 35 interchange around 4:30 p.m. when he steered toward the median and struck a series of cable barriers. The vehicle flipped over the barriers, and Yang, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

