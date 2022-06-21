 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man killed in Monroe County motorcycle crash

A 70-year-old La Crosse man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, James Misch was traveling west on Hwy. 33 in the town of Portland near Nebraska Avenue, where he lost control of his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 7 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled a short distance before Misch was ejected.

Misch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

