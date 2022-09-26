La Crosse man sentenced to two years for firearms offense

A convicted felon was sentenced Monday to 24 months in federal prison after law enforcement reportedly found him with multiple firearms at his La Crosse residence.

Shoua Lee, 41, La Crosse, pleaded guilty July 5 to felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence, imposed by U.S. District Court Judge William Conley, also includes 36 month of supervised release.

Lee was arrested July 15, 2020, during a drug trafficking investigation in La Crosse that involved co-defendants Kong Vang and Pader Yang. Prosecutors say La Crosse police searched Lee's residence and found multiple firearms, including a Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Police also discovered a surveillance video from the same residence from two weeks earlier which shows Vang and Lee possessing the same Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun seized by police officers.

Lee was prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions. He was on state supervision at the time of the offense for possession of a firearm by a felon and marijuana trafficking. Lee’s state supervision has since been revoked, and he is serving three years in state prison with an anticipated release date of Aug. 13, 2023.

Vang pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in 2021.

Yang pleaded guilty methamphetamine distribution and was sentenced to six years in federal prison in 2021.

The charge against Lee was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted the case.