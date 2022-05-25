 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse pedestrian struck at Dresbach Welcome Center

A pedestrian was injured Monday after being struck by a vehicle at the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot in La Crescent.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Phillip James Conrad, 71, La Crosse, was transported to Gundersen Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle operated by James Lehman McDougle, 71,  La Crosse.

Conrad's injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

