 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lightning triggers Buffalo County fire

  • 0

Lightning reportedly triggered a Saturday fire in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called around 2:15 p.m. to a residential fire at W348 Bluff Siding Road in the Town of Buffalo. The caller said the single-family structure was struck by lightning and that smoke was coming from upstairs.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames in the a second-floor hallway. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other areas of the residence.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News