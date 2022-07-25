Lightning triggers Buffalo County fire

Lightning reportedly triggered a Saturday fire in Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called around 2:15 p.m. to a residential fire at W348 Bluff Siding Road in the Town of Buffalo. The caller said the single-family structure was struck by lightning and that smoke was coming from upstairs.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames in the a second-floor hallway. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other areas of the residence.
Touring the River Valley: Buffalo County
Buffalo County sign
Pictured is the Buffalo County sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
