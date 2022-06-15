 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcycle crash seriously injures man near Holmen

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after a Tuesday motorcycle crash in the town of Holland.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle operated by William T. Towner was traveling north on Hwy. 53 when a suspected medical condition caused him to lose control and strike a guard rail.

Towner was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Gundersen Lutheran and then to University of Wisconsin-Madison hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

