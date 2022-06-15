Motorcycle crash seriously injures man near Holmen

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after a Tuesday motorcycle crash in the town of Holland.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle operated by William T. Towner was traveling north on Hwy. 53 when a suspected medical condition caused him to lose control and strike a guard rail.

Towner was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Gundersen Lutheran and then to University of Wisconsin-Madison hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.