Motorcycle crash seriously injures man near Holmen

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after a Tuesday motorcycle crash in the town of Holland.
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle operated by William T. Towner was traveling north on Hwy. 53 when a suspected medical condition caused him to lose control and strike a guard rail.
Towner was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Gundersen Lutheran and then to University of Wisconsin-Madison hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
