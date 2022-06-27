Motorcyclist seriously injured in Trempealeau County crash

A motorcycle crash Sunday in a Trempealeau County has left a man seriously injured.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle driver was southbound on Schansberg Road just north of Snake Coulee in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle.
The vehicle ran off the roadway into the southbound ditch area and struck an embankment. The motorcycle rolled, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch.
The man was transported to a landing zone in Whitehall and then med-flighted to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.
Authorities haven’t released the name of the driver, who was cited for operating while revoked and operating without a motorcycle endorsement. Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
IN PHOTOS, VIDEO: Touring the River Valley: Trempealeau County
Solar panels
Pictured are a field of solar panels outside of Arcadia.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Trempealeau River
Pictured is the Trempealeau River.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farmer
Pictured is a tractor, in the distance, working on one of the many agriculture fields in rural Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farmer in tractor
Pictured is a farmer in his tractor in Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is one of many Trempealeau County farms.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is one of the many bodies of water in Trempealeau County that fill it's landscape.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Trempealeau County sign
Pictured is the Trempealeau County sign along Highway 93.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm driveway
Pictured is a driveway to one of the many farms in Trempealeau County.
Rachel Megen, Winona Daily News
Eleva
Pictured, in the distance, is Eleva's water tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Bodies of water move along the terrain of Trempealeau County in many locations.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Fields of greenery fill the sides of the highways running through the county, like along Highway 93 as pictured.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Road
A dead end road leads back into the rolling hills of Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fields
Fields fill many of the miles of Trempealeau County, as pictured.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured is one of the many herds of cows that call Trempealeau County farms their homes.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fishing
Pictured is one of the many bodies of water off of Highway 93 that are available to fish out of.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
House
Pictured is a house off of Highway 93 running through Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is some of the rolling hills that define Trempealeau County's landscape.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Rolling hills are one of the defining features of Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the rolling hills of Trempealeau County outside of Arcadia, where a 6% grade hill helps showcase the beauty of the ups and downs of the landscape.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Along the skyline in Trempealeau County are hills full of ups and downs.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
House
In the distance is a house off of Highway 93 in Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sun
The sun stands high over the fields in Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Woods
Wooded areas are easy to find throughout Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Town of Trempealeau
Pictured is the town of Trempealeau.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River on the edge of the town of Trempealeau.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Old Structure
Pictured is the Melchoir Hotel and Brewery Ruins in Trempealeau close to the Mississippi River. The hotel was established in 1857.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Perrot State Park
Pictured is the sign for Perrot State Park in Trempealeau.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Trees
Pictured are some of the trees that line the entrance path of Perrot State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Grass
Pictured is a field of grass inside Perrot State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is some of the greenery within Perrot State Park in Trempealeau.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River and trees
Trees line the Mississippi River in Perrot State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Mississippi
The Mississippi River along Perrot State Park provides beautiful views and countless opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River and road
The Mississippi River runs along the entrance road of Perrot State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River, defining the edge of Perrot State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Boat
Pictured is a boat going down the Mississippi River on the edge of Trempealeau County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
A Drive Along Trempealeau’s Riverside
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at
steve.rundio@lee.net.
