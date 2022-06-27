 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Trempealeau County crash

A motorcycle crash Sunday in a Trempealeau County has left a man seriously injured.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle driver was southbound on Schansberg Road just north of Snake Coulee in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle.

The vehicle ran off the roadway into the southbound ditch area and struck an embankment. The motorcycle rolled, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch.

The man was transported to a landing zone in Whitehall and then med-flighted to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the driver, who was cited for operating while revoked and operating without a motorcycle endorsement. Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

