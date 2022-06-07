 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Trempealeau County crash

A 24-year-old Independence man sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Steven Gabriel Lozada Santiago was westbound on Hwy. 121 near East Road in the town of Burnside shortly before 2 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected.

The sheriff's office reports that Santiago wasn't wearing a helmet and was cited for not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver's license.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

