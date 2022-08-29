 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One dead after drowning in Black River

  • 0

One person is dead after a drowning in the Black River.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, competitors in a Bassmasters fishing tournament were fishing near Shopko Bay when they observed an individual enter the water. The individual then began to struggle and go under.

The tournament competitors went to assist the individual and pulled the person from the water. First responders arrived on the scene a short time later, but their live-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Police have yet to release the name of the individual, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France, UK in diplomatic stink over raw sewage dumped in shared waters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News