One dead after drowning in Black River

One person is dead after a drowning in the Black River.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, competitors in a Bassmasters fishing tournament were fishing near Shopko Bay when they observed an individual enter the water. The individual then began to struggle and go under.

The tournament competitors went to assist the individual and pulled the person from the water. First responders arrived on the scene a short time later, but their live-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Police have yet to release the name of the individual, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.