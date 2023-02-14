One person is dead after an overnight Monday fire in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a report of the smell of smoke coming the 300 block of South 8th St. Crews arrived with four minutes and discovered light smoke coming from an apartment unit at 725 Cameron Ave.

Fire crews made entry and were confronted with moderate heat and smoke before quickly extinguishing the fire. The blaze was contained to a single unit.

Crews found a tenant dead inside the apartment. The tenant's name has yet to be released. The tenant's unit sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

There were no other injuries, and no tenants in any of the other apartment units were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

