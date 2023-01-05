 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, one critical after Monroe County crash

One person is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Hwy. 71 at 6 pm in the town of Ridgeville, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, which was traveling east.

The driver of the Equinox was fatally injured, and a passenger was seriously injured. The passenger was transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health in La Crosse and is in critical condition. 

The driver of the Colorado suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Sparta.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
