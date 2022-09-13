 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured after rollover in Trempealeau County

An 18-year-old Strum man was injured after a rollover traffic crash Tuesday in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Parson was traveling west on Hwy. 10-53 near Tracey Valley Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. Parson then left the roadway to avoid a collision with an oncoming eastbound vehicle.

Parson was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

