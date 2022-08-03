 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday in rural Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 77-year-old Vaneng Vang of La Crosse died after he was struck by a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by 52-year-old Brian Malchaski of Blair on Hwy. 71 in the town of Little Falls. Vang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

