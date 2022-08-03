Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday in rural Monroe County.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 77-year-old Vaneng Vang of La Crosse died after he was struck by a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by 52-year-old Brian Malchaski of Blair on Hwy. 71 in the town of Little Falls. Vang was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN PHOTOS: Antique Tractor Show at Monroe County Fair
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.