Emergency responders rescued two pets from a Thursday apartment fire Thursday at 2117 Abbey Road in Onalaska.

Firefighters were called around 10 a.m. and arrived at the scene within six minutes, according to the Onalaska Fire Department. An evacuation was already in progress by the time firefighters arrived.

The department says heavy smoke was coming from one of the units, where a sprinkler head was activated. The fire was quickly extinguished. Damage was limited to the unit where the fire started and a vacant unit below. The department says the sprinkler likely prevented a much larger fire.

There were no injuries reported, and a dog and cat were rescued by an off-duty Tri-State paramedic.

Eighteen fire personnel and seven fire apparatus from the Onalaska, La Crosse and Holmen fire departments responded to the call.

The department says the fire was caused by combustible materials that ignited on a stove.