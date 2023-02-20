Police have identified the name of the child who died Feb. 11 in the town of Medary.
Six-year-old Alexavier J. Pedrin was found unresponsive after police were called to a residential address around 9:30 a.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The La Crosse Sheriff’s Office has described the death as "suspicious," but no criminal charges have been filed pursuant to the death.
An investigation into the death is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said an autopsy has been scheduled.
