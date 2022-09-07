 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police pursuit ends with crash in Trempealeau County

  • 0

Two 19-year-olds were medically transported after what the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office described as a "vehicle pursuit" that began in Buffalo County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, shortly after midnight.

Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and Kammi Kannenberg of Whitehall were both transported to a local hospital after a vehicle operated by Tuma crashed on Hwy. A in the town of Arcadia. The pursuit was initiated in Buffalo County by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. No Trempealeau County units were involved in the pursuit.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is handling a possible criminal investigation. No charges have yet been filed.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California power grid threatened by record heat wave as wildfire risk rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News