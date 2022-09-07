Police pursuit ends with crash in Trempealeau County

Two 19-year-olds were medically transported after what the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office described as a "vehicle pursuit" that began in Buffalo County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, shortly after midnight.

Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and Kammi Kannenberg of Whitehall were both transported to a local hospital after a vehicle operated by Tuma crashed on Hwy. A in the town of Arcadia. The pursuit was initiated in Buffalo County by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. No Trempealeau County units were involved in the pursuit.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is handling a possible criminal investigation. No charges have yet been filed.