'Potential threat' sends Fort McCoy into lockdown

A potential security alert Sunday at Fort McCoy has been determined to be a false alarm.
According to the post's Public Affairs office, the Fort McCoy Police Department was notified of a "potential security concern" around 11 p.m. The installation was placed on lockdown, which was lifted 3½ hours later.
Investigators determined there was never a threat to Fort McCoy or personnel on the installation. Fort McCoy officials didn't reveal the nature of the reported threat.
