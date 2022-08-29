 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Potential threat' sends Fort McCoy into lockdown

A potential security alert Sunday at Fort McCoy has been determined to be a false alarm.

According to the post's Public Affairs office, the Fort McCoy Police Department was notified of a "potential security concern" around 11 p.m. The installation was placed on lockdown, which was lifted 3½ hours later.

Investigators determined there was never a threat to Fort McCoy or personnel on the installation. Fort McCoy officials didn't reveal the nature of the reported threat.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

