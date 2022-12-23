Rosendale man dead after traffic crash in Jackson County

A 79-year-old Rosendale man is dead after a Thursday traffic crash on Interstate 94 near Black River Falls.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, passing motorists were slowing down for an active crash scene shortly after 1 p.m., when a westbound GMC Sierra operated by Robert Leonhardt failed to sufficiently reduce speed and rear-ended a slower moving vehicle. Leonhardt's vehicle then left the roadway and struck a stationary tractor-trailer.
Leonhardt was transported to Black River Falls Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
