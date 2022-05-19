Rural Bangor man dies in farm accident

A 74-year-old Bangor man is dead after a farm accident Wednesday in the town of Bangor.
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, James Russell Johnson died after he was pinned under a tractor in an agricultural field at N4028 Prairie Rd.
First responders were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and determined that Johnson had been operating a tractor pulling a fertilizer manure spreader across a hillside when it tipped over.
Bangor Fire/EMS, Fort McCoy Fire Department, La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office and Sparta Ambulance joined the sheriff's office in responding to the scene.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
1960: Allis-Chalmers
1961: Wettstein’s
1961: La Crosse library summer program
1961: Market Square parking lot
1961: La Crosse Sign Co.
1962: Grandview Hospital
1962: YMCA basketball
1962: Bell Discount Store
1963: Houska Park
1964: Speed skating race in La Crosse
1964: Opening Day Parade
1964: Kerr's Grocery
1965: Dog House Restaurant
1965: Main Street La Crosse
1965: Kmart
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
1965: Ellickson Studio
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
1967: Your Uncle's Place
1967: Gray Circus
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
1969: Pettibone Lagoon fishing derby
1969: Camp Bradfield Archery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!