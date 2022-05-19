 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rural Bangor man dies in farm accident

  • 0

A 74-year-old Bangor man is dead after a farm accident Wednesday in the town of Bangor.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, James Russell Johnson died after he was pinned under a tractor in an agricultural field at N4028 Prairie Rd.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and determined that Johnson had been operating a tractor pulling a fertilizer manure spreader across a hillside when it tipped over.

Bangor Fire/EMS, Fort McCoy Fire Department, La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office and Sparta Ambulance joined the sheriff's office in responding to the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how love changes your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News