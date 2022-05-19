Rural Bangor man dies in farm accident

A 74-year-old Bangor man is dead after a farm accident Wednesday in the town of Bangor.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, James Russell Johnson died after he was pinned under a tractor in an agricultural field at N4028 Prairie Rd.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and determined that Johnson had been operating a tractor pulling a fertilizer manure spreader across a hillside when it tipped over.

Bangor Fire/EMS, Fort McCoy Fire Department, La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office and Sparta Ambulance joined the sheriff's office in responding to the scene.

