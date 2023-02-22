Poor driving conditions led to a Tuesday evening crash in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge truck was eastbound on Lewis Valley Road around 5:50 p.m. when the driver applied the brakes during the approach to Hwy. 93. The vehicle skidded on the snow-covered pavement and collided head-on with a southbound Mitsubishi SUV.

The two occupants of the Mitsubishi suffered undisclosed injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Dodge didn’t report any injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the names of the drivers or the injured passenger. The crash remains under investigation.

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona