Sparta crews responded to simultaneous fires

Crews from Sparta Area Fire District were stretched over two separate fires Saturday.
The first was a structure fire that was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at 7026 Hwy. 16. When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully involved in flames.
While the structure fire was raging, the fire district received a second call for a vehicle on fire off Kale Road in the town of Leon.
The vehicle was reported to be a considerable distance into the woods. Firefighters could access the site with only four-wheel drive vehicles.
The vehicle was a total loss but no injuries were reported.
