Sparta crews responded to simultaneous fires

  • 0

Crews from Sparta Area Fire District were stretched over two separate fires Saturday.

The first was a structure fire that was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at 7026 Hwy. 16. When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully involved in flames. 

While the structure fire was raging, the fire district received a second call for a vehicle on fire off Kale Road in the town of Leon.

The vehicle was reported to be a considerable distance into the woods. Firefighters could access the site with only four-wheel drive vehicles.

The vehicle was a total loss but no injuries were reported.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

