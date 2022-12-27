Sparta reports two fires during holiday

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a pair of house fires in Monroe County over the holiday weekend.
The first call came Dec. 23 around 4:15 p.m. at 10064 Hwy. 16 for a report of a fire in the basement.
According to fire district chief Mike Arnold, crews arrived to smoke and flames that were visible in the basement. Arnold said the fire was started by a heat lamp that was used to warm a water pipe in the basement that led to the kitchen sink. Crews extinguished the fire in the basement and the floor in the kitchen next to the sink, where the fire had spread.
Firefighters were on the scene for two hours. The home sustained moderate smoke and water damage.
The second fire call came on Christmas morning at 12625 Gillette Ave. shortly after 7 a.m., when firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof area.
Arnold said the fire started in the attic and spread through the attic and down into an interior and exterior wall. Crews had to cut a hole in the siding to enter the attic and extinguish the fire.
The home sustained moderate smoke and water damage.
The department was on the scene for two hours. Arnold said the cause of the fire was faulty wiring in the attic.
Despite the below-zero temperatures and high winds over the weekend, Arnold said said his crews experienced no major issues and and that injuries were reported in either fire.
An Indiana man who ran into a burning home and saved five people, including a 6-year-old girl he jumped out of a second-floor window with, says he's no hero and the serious injuries he suffered in the dramatic rescue were "all worth it." Twenty-five-year-old Nick Bostic of Lafayette was driving on July 11 in the northwestern Indiana city when he saw a house in flames, stopped and ran inside to alert its residents. Four children were with an 18-year-old sister, who got three of her siblings out but told Bostic one child was missing. Bostic tells WLFI-TV he searched until he found the child. He then punched out a second-floor window and jumped from it with the girl. He suffered serious injuries while the girl had a small cut to her foot.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Scenes from blaze in downtown La Crosse
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street after a Thursday morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The building occupied by the India Curry House and Bar on 300 block of Fourth Street South lay in ruin after a morning blaze Thursday.
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Ruble covers the 300 block of Fourth Street South in front of the India Curry House and Bar on Thursday as a morning fire is extinguished.
Firefighters battle a blaze from the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
A firefighter climbs a boom ladder while working the scene of a blaze Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown. The fire devastated the building occupied by India Curry House and Bar.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings from boom trucks and the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
At the scene of the fire in downtown La Crosse.
Fire scene on South Fourth Street on Thursday morning in downtown La Crosse.
