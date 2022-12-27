Sparta reports two fires during holiday

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a pair of house fires in Monroe County over the holiday weekend.

The first call came Dec. 23 around 4:15 p.m. at 10064 Hwy. 16 for a report of a fire in the basement.

According to fire district chief Mike Arnold, crews arrived to smoke and flames that were visible in the basement. Arnold said the fire was started by a heat lamp that was used to warm a water pipe in the basement that led to the kitchen sink. Crews extinguished the fire in the basement and the floor in the kitchen next to the sink, where the fire had spread.

Firefighters were on the scene for two hours. The home sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

The second fire call came on Christmas morning at 12625 Gillette Ave. shortly after 7 a.m., when firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof area.

Arnold said the fire started in the attic and spread through the attic and down into an interior and exterior wall. Crews had to cut a hole in the siding to enter the attic and extinguish the fire.

The home sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

The department was on the scene for two hours. Arnold said the cause of the fire was faulty wiring in the attic.

Despite the below-zero temperatures and high winds over the weekend, Arnold said said his crews experienced no major issues and and that injuries were reported in either fire.

