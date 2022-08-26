Sparta teenager dead after crash in Monroe County

A 16-year old Sparta boy is dead after a one-vehicle traffic crash Thursday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by 16-year-old James Dean Olson exited the roadway near the intersection of Hwy. BC and Fairway Road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a shallow creek at the bottom of the embankment.

The vehicle was discovered by Olson's family and friends, who searched for him after he failed to arrive home as scheduled. They discovered the vehicle crash shortly before 11 p.m.

The Monroe County 911 Communication Center was notified and dispatched emergency personnel to the scene. Upon arrival emergency personnel located Olson inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olson was an incoming junior at Sparta High School.

"The Sparta Area School District would like to extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to JD's family, friends, and all who knew him," the Sparta School District said in a statement Thursday. "As a district, we will be establishing a support plan that we will be sharing with families to assist students during this tragedy."

A small portion of Hwy. BC was closed for approximately three hours. This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.