Sparta teenager dead after crash in Monroe County

A 16-year old Sparta boy is dead after a one-vehicle traffic crash Thursday in Monroe County.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by 16-year-old James Dean Olson exited the roadway near the intersection of Hwy. BC and Fairway Road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a shallow creek at the bottom of the embankment.
The vehicle was discovered by Olson's family and friends, who searched for him after he failed to arrive home as scheduled. They discovered the vehicle crash shortly before 11 p.m.
The Monroe County 911 Communication Center was notified and dispatched emergency personnel to the scene. Upon arrival emergency personnel located Olson inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Olson was an incoming junior at Sparta High School.
"The Sparta Area School District would like to extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to JD's family, friends, and all who knew him," the Sparta School District said in a statement Thursday. "As a district, we will be establishing a support plan that we will be sharing with families to assist students during this tragedy."
A small portion of Hwy. BC was closed for approximately three hours. This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Photos: On the Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Cyclists make their way into a ¾-mile tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk. The nation's first rails-to-trails conversion has reopened more than three years after it was damaged by heavy rains.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
A cyclist crosses a new bridge over the Baraboo River on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail. The Department of Natural Resources spent about $2.3 million to replace bridges, culverts and sections of trail washed away by floodwaters in 2018.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Lincoln Steward eats lunch Wednesday at the Eagle Eye Bar and Grill in Elroy on his way from Lodi to West Salem. It was the 11th leg of Steward's planned trip from his home in Nazareth, Pa., to Anchorage, Alaska.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Established in 1966 on the bed of the former Chicago and North Western railroad, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail is the nation's first "rails-to-trails" conversion and draws about 60,000 users per year.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
A cyclist rides along a restored section of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail that was washed away when the Kickapoo River surged over its banks in August 2018.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Fourth-grade students from Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee prepare to embark on a two-day trip on the 32.5-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
“If we’re going to study Wisconsin geography, we should experience it,” said teacher Sandy Loucks.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Cyclists Bradley Bridges, left, and Jeremy Williams, both of Rochester, Minn., rest at the entrance to a tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk during their trip from Winona, Minn., to Elroy and back.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elroy Sparta Trail 1
A bridge remains damaged on the Elroy-Sparta Trail from the 2018 floods.
CHRISTOPHER JARDINE Star-Times
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Guided by the light of a friend's small bicycle light, Anita Hege of La Farge, walks through a nearly mile-long tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk.
JOHN HART — State Journal
ElroySparta06-05282015204211
Cyclists prepare to depart from the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters in Kendall, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. The historic building once served as a train depot for the former railway which formerly occupied the site. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Terri Dellamaria, 49, left, of Lauderdale Lakes; Jim Cox, 57, of East Troy and his daughter, Elizabeth Weinkauf, 29, Waterford, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The historic building served as a train depot for decades until train traffic was halted in 1964.
Terri Dellamaria, 49, left, of Lauderdale Lakes, Jim Cox, 57, of East Troy, and his daughter, Elizabeth Weinkauf, 29, Waterford, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The historic building served as a train depot for decades until train traffic was halted in 1964.
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Glenn Bates and Cheryl Castles from the Springfield, Ill., area, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The trail in Monroe County serves about 35,000 riders a year.
Glenn Bates and Cheryl Castles from the Springfield, Ill., area make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The trail in Monroe County serves about 35,000 riders a year.
ElroySparta09-05282015204211
Anita Hege, left, her sister, Susanna, both of La Farge, Wis., pause along the Elroy-Sparta State Trail with a visiting friend from Haiti, Males Mainviel, during cycling trip along the trail west of Norwalk, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART — State Journal
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Dave Heilman, president of the board of the Friends of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, shows of the fleet of rental bikes at the depot in Kendall.
Dave Heilman, president of the board of the Friends of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, shows the fleet of rental bikes at the depot in Kendall.
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Preparing for an anticipated influx of summer cyclists, Jeanette Von Haden and Nick Huerth paint the interior of the Creamery Ice Cream and More roadside stand near the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Wilton. Bikers from around the world travel the trail, with many frequenting businesses along the way.
Photos by JOHN HART — State Journal
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at
steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!