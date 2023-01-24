 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stove fire triggers brief fire call to Onalaska school

A fire alarm at an Onalaska school triggered a brief visit Monday from the Onalaska Fire Department.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to St. Paul Lutheran School, where the building's automated alarm was set off by a stove fire. An evacuation of the school had already begun by the time the first truck arrived within four minutes of the call.

The fire appeared to have been extinguished by the time emergency crews arrived. School staff opened doors and activated fans to ventilate light smoke in the hallways, cafeteria and kitchen. Students and staff were sent to the gymnasium until ventilation was completed.

The fire department was at the scene for about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

"Schools are required to practice fire drills so they are prepared for this type of emergency," the fire department said in a press release." "Today was a perfect example of why staying calm and exiting the school when the alarms sound is so important."

School staff made other arrangements to serve students lunch.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

