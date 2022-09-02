 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three escape after vehicle enters lake in Trempealeau County

Three people are safe after escaping from a vehicle that plunged into a Trempealeau County lake Thursday.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that drove into Eleva Pond. All three occupants were able to escape and swim to shore before the vehicle completely submerged.

Investigators determined the driver, 22-year-old Daniel Reynoso Pablo of Arcadia, fell asleep while traveling southbound on Hwy. 93. He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and drove straight into the pond.

Also escaping without injuries were passengers Jeremias Mateo, 20, and Luius Mateo Paiz Paiz,, 26, both of Arcadia.

The sheriff's office says the investigation of the incident is complete and that the vehicle has been removed from the lake.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

