Traffic crash triggers Sparta power outage

A traffic crash triggered a holiday weekend power outage in Sparta.

According to the Sparta Area Fire Protection District, emergency crews were dispatched Dec. 30 around 7 p.m. to an accident at the corner of Water and Wisconsin Street, where an eastbound vehicle went off the road. The vehicle severed a power pole, which cut off electric service in the immediate area.

The Sparta Barney Center was opened for people needing a place to stay warm during the outage.

No injuries were reported, and Xcel Energy restored electric power to most of the areas affected within four hours.

