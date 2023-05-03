La Crosse police were called to Lincoln Middle School on Wednesday after a report of "a traumatic scene" students may have witnessed nearby.

In an email addressed to parents, principal Alex Hubing wrote, "It is with sadness that we must inform you of an incident which occurred near our school this morning."

Hubing said the incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. on the 600 block of 9th Street South. He said the incident "is not related to our school, students, or staff members; however, the visual impact and knowledge of this situation is traumatic for some students."

He said a school resource officer and first responders ushered students inside the school building immediately after being made aware of the incident.

"This incident did not pose a threat to students, but we are aware that police incidents near school can be challenging for students to process," Hubing said "We are reaching out to any students or staff who may have witnessed this to offer care and support. Additional counseling support will be available at Lincoln Middle today and in the future if students need help."

Neither Hubing nor the La Crosse Police Department have released details regarding the nature of the incident.