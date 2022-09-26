 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dogs perish in La Crosse fire

A residential fire Sunday in La Crosse Sunday took the life of two pets.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a structure fire at 2218 Loomis St. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the first floor of the home. The two occupants of the house had evacuated before police arrived, but two dogs belonging to the residents couldn't be saved.

Fire department investigators determined that the blaze started in the kitchen and was ignited by an electrical source. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other area of the house. The structure sustained moderate fire and heavy smoke damage.

Eighteen firefighters responded to the scene within four minutes of the call.

The Red Cross is providing housing assistance for the two residents displaced by the fire.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

