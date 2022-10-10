Two injured in Trempealeau County crash

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles collided head-on near the crown of a hill on a curve on Crystal Valley Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. The driver of one of the vehicles had to be extricated from the wreckage and was airlifted by MedLink Gundersen Air to La Crosse. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to La Crosse.