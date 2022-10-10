 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Two injured in Trempealeau County crash

Two people sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Gale in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles collided head-on near the crown of a hill on a curve on Crystal Valley Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. The driver of one of the vehicles had to be extricated from the wreckage and was airlifted by MedLink Gundersen Air to La Crosse. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to La Crosse.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the names of the drivers, and the accident remains under investigation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

