Update: Interstate 94 in Monroe County expected to fully open at 4 pm

Icy conditions caused travel problems Wednesday in western Wisconsin and forced a section of Interstate highway to completely shut down in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol closed a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 94 between Hwy. 21 and Hwy. EW at 5 a.m. after the road became impassible. Fifteen minutes prior to closing the Interstate, the State Patrol reported a crash on Interstate 94 near the EW exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes.

Traffic resumed later in the morning on the westbound lanes, but the eastbound lanes remained closed into the afternoon. Eastbound traffic was detoured at Hwy. O and onto Hwy. 12 before rejoining Interstate 94 at the Hwy. 21 exit in Tomah.

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels expected the Interstate to reopen later in the afternoon.

Roadways and on-off ramps on the Interstate were reported as "ice-covered and hazardous" throughout the morning, and travel in the affected areas was strongly discouraged.

Revels said his office responded to 12 traffic crashes, including one that resulted in a minor injury, and 11 slide-offs with no damage.

The weather system forced many area schools to close, including Tomah and Black River Falls. Schools opened as normal in La Crosse County, where conditions were less hazardous.

 MEGHAN FLYNN, TOMAH JOURNAL

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

