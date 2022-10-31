West Salem teen critically injured in vehicle crash

A Gofundme page has been established for a West Salem teenager critically injured in an Oct. 24 car crash.

Over $15,000 has been raised for 16-year-Zoe Coder, who sustained a brain injury and several broken bones after she lost control of her vehicle on rainy pavement on Interstate 90.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, her vehicle crossed the median and struck a pickup truck head-on. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Coder's aunt, Jessica Parker, created the Gofundme page.

"Zoe has a brain injury and several broken bones and has a very long road ahead of her," Parker posted on the page. "The next few days are the most critical. The funds raised will be used to help get anything she will need during her recovery. Please pray, send happy thoughts, good vibes ... all the things for Zoe, her family and friends, and her medical team."

The Gofundme page links to a Caring Bridge page that posted a Monday update on Coder's condition. The site says she remains in a coma and that her breathing is being assisted by a ventilator.

According to social media posts, Coder is a manager for the West Salem/Bangor wrestling team.