Winona woman injured in I-90 crash; vehicle sideswiped by two separate semi truck/trailers

A 59-year-old Winona woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle was sideswiped on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Trax operated by Lori Ann Utecht was eastbound when her vehicle was sideswiped on both sides by two separate semi truck/trailers. Neither truck/trailer stopped, and both continued eastbound on I-90.

Utecht, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

