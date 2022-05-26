Winona woman injured in I-90 crash; vehicle sideswiped by two separate semi truck/trailers

A 59-year-old Winona woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle was sideswiped on Interstate 90.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Trax operated by Lori Ann Utecht was eastbound when her vehicle was sideswiped on both sides by two separate semi truck/trailers. Neither truck/trailer stopped, and both continued eastbound on I-90.
Utecht, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported Gundersen Health in La Crosse.
