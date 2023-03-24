A March 19 crash on Hwy. 157 in Onalaska has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Onalaska Police Department, Libby Lachman of West Salem was injured after a 2009 Chrysler minivan she was driving struck a 2011 Ford pickup operated by Aaron Westpfahl of La Crosse. Officers and first responders performed life-saving measures at the scene for Lachman before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

An eight-year-old passenger in Lachman's vehicle was treated by medical personnel and released to family members.

There were multiple passengers in Westpfahl's vehicle, and at least one injury was reported.

Southbound traffic was closed on Hwy. 157 for nearly six hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Onalaska police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.