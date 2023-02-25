Following the diagnosis of actor Bruce Willis, frontotemporal degeneration is in the headlines, a rare and progressive condition with no cure.

Frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) is a group of neurologic disorders that can cause changes to personality, behavior, speech and mobility. Unlike Alzheimer's disease, which typically affects individuals in their 70s and older, FTD symptoms appear in those 50 to 60.

Willis, 67, was around a year ago identified has having aphasia, which impacts language expression and comprehension, and his family this month shared he had been diagnosed with FTD.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

An estimated 15 to 22 people per 100,000, ranging in age from 45 to 64, have FTD, with genetic mutations and dysfunctional proteins in the brain potential causes.

"Roughly 20% to 40% of individuals with FTD have a genetic cause or contributor, and that is more common than in Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body disease and other neurologic disorders," says Dr. Bradley Boeve, neurologist at Mayo Clinic..

To help differentiate Alzheimer's from FTD, dysfunctional proteins tau or TDP-43 may be measured in spinal fluid .

"There's a profile of those proteins that are very helpful to strongly support underlying Alzheimer's disease or strongly argue against underlying Alzheimer's disease," Boeve says. "We don't have those types of fluid biomarkers based on blood testing or cerebrospinal fluid yet for FTD, although that's an active area of research."

Falling under the category of FTD is frontotemporal dementia which may lead to poor social skills and inappropriate or rude behaviors, as well as compulsive, repetitive actions, lack of judgement and overeating.

"Personality (and) behavior changes tend to occur early. (Such as) inhibited behavior, doing things that are a bit off-color or out of character for that individual," says Boeve. "Loss of empathy, for example, if someone were to be at a funeral, not showing the usual types of sorrow for such a somber setting

Primary progressive aphasia, which is likely the form of FTD Willis suffers from, can lead to losing the ability to talk or write and impact reading comprehension.

"Some people have difficulties expressing language," says Boeve. "They comprehend reasonably well, but getting the lips and the tongue to manipulate so that words come out with fluency is more of a challenge. (With) another variant, coming up with the names of people or objects is the primary difficulty. For others, it’s a bit of a mix (of) comprehending and expressing as well as naming items."

Additional disorders under the FTD umbrella are amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease), which causes muscle twitching, slurred speech and weakness in the arms and legs; corticobasal syndrome, which results in poor coordination, limb stiffness and trouble understanding language; and progressive supranuclear palsy, which causes problems with walking, balance, eye movements and swallowing.

"Symptoms can be variable," says Dr. Thomas Loepfe, head of Geriatrics at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Sometimes patients will present with significant language problems...Sometimes they present with odd behaviors and personality changes. Many times the diagnosis is a psychiatric illness because of this. But really it is a neurodegenerative disease."

Diagnosing FTD can be complicated, with overlapping symptoms sometimes leading to incorrect diagnosis of bipolar disease, schizophrenia or atypical depression. Identification of FTD may involve brain imaging tests, genetic testing or electromyogram, with establishment of a proper diagnosis, on average, taking three or more years.

"We often call this the diagnostic odyssey of FTD," says Boeve. "...Establishing an early and accurate diagnosis of FTD is the first key step. Then patients and their families can develop a comprehensive management program with their health care team."

There is no cure for FTD, and it both progresses faster and leads to earlier death than Alzheimer's.

"It is really a rather difficult disease both for patients and on families or caregivers," Loepfe says.

At present, the only way to address the effects of FTD is through symptom management. Depending on the form, following a routine, finding ways to simplify necessary tasks, speech therapy and physical therapy may be beneficial.

For those with behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, antidepressant and antipsychotic medications could help with reducing behavior issues, but Boeve cautions of side effects.

"The mainstay of therapy is non-medication approaches -- how to assist the patient and family to manage the disinhibition or the repetitive behavior, especially when in social settings or in public," says Boeve. "It's quite challenging for families, but those strategies can be helpful."

FTD research is ongoing, and some progress has been made.

"There are few other neurodegenerative disorders where we have learned so much over a relatively short period of time," says Boeve. "We understand the biology of the disease that much better. The optimism for therapeutics is so much greater than even two or three years ago. There's definitely hope."