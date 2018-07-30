BLAIR — The Trempealeau County sheriff’s office will present a free public education session next month about what civilians should do if faced with an active shooter threat.
The session, offered by Chief Deputy Harlan Reinders and Detective Dana Stoner, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Blair Haus in Blair.
The presentation will cover disaster response psychology, human stress response and the survival strategy of avoiding, denying and defending. It is intended for adult participants only and contains some real-life materials such as audio and video that some may find disturbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.