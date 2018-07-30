Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BLAIR — The Trempealeau County sheriff’s office will present a free public education session next month about what civilians should do if faced with an active shooter threat.

The session, offered by Chief Deputy Harlan Reinders and Detective Dana Stoner, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Blair Haus in Blair.

The presentation will cover disaster response psychology, human stress response and the survival strategy of avoiding, denying and defending. It is intended for adult participants only and contains some real-life materials such as audio and video that some may find disturbing.

