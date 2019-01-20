When Shaundel Spivey is asked to name a few of his mentors or community heroes, he breaks into a wide grin and an “oh, man,” before rattling off a lengthy list, concluding with, “And so many others.”
Spivey is a role model and positive influence to just as many. In his 11 years in La Crosse, the 29 year old UW-La Crosse graduate has served on more committees, spearheaded more projects and lent his time to more organizations than some do in a lifetime.
His efforts, and passion, haven’t gone unrecognized.
During the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at 7 p.m. Monday at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, Spivey will receive the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award, an honor established in 2009 to recognize commitment to building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice. Past recipients include Nate Coleman, the founder of The Good Fight Community Center, former mayor John Medinger and Thomas Harris, assistant director of Multicultural Student Services at UW-L and among Spivey’s cited mentors.
“I’m very excited for Shaundel,” Coleman said. “He is passionate about and provided much to our kids, and especially the underserved kids in our community. He most certainly deserves this honor, and will carry on the legacy of the award and the man it was named after.”
“Leader, teacher, mentor, coach are all words that my eighth-grade students have used to describe Shaundel Spivey,” said Paula Johnson, eighth-grade teacher at Lincoln/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori. “Not only is he an amazing role model for students; he is also, simply put, a spectacular human being. He absolutely embodies the spirit of the MLK award in every fiber of his being.”
Also being honored at the Community Celebration will be the Alternative Truth Project, a monthly theater series created by Anne Drecktrah, Diane Bresser and Susan Fox that tackles social justice issues, and a former executive director of the Hmong Mutual Assistance Agency, Denis Tucker, who died in November. Xai Vue will accept the award on behalf of his late father, who Harris says “was a crusader for a better life, fair playing field and dignity for new Hmong immigrants, especially youth.”
Activist and author David Dennis Sr., among the first Freedom Riders in 1961, will deliver the keynote speech, “What does it mean to be an American?” Dennis, who was arrested more than 30 times in the 1960s for helping register disenfranchised voters, continues to advocate for voting rights and education equality through the Southern Initiative Algebra Project and Dave Dennis Connections. Emceeing the evening will be Dr. Loucresie N. Rupert, a psychiatrist at Gundersen Health System who sees youths with trauma and behavioral issues and adults with developmental disabilities. Rupert is the cofounder of Physician Women SOAR, which raises funds for intersectional causes.
New this year is the Lynda Lowery Youth Leadership Award, co-created by Spivey and named for Lynda Blackmon Lowery, who in 1965 became the youngest person to complete the Selma to Montgomery March at age 15. Lincoln High School student Chariell Butler, who mentors students through the AVID program, will receive the honor and a $500 scholarship from Associated Bank during the Community Celebration.
Spivey was shocked to learn he would receive the evening’s prestigious Leadership Award, calling it an “awesome feeling” to be among the distinguished honorees. “It just goes to show how much people respect the kind of work I’m trying to do in the community.”
Spivey, who last month started as college connections manager for Western, made an impression on his professors and fellow students during his college and graduate school years at UW-L, and became a respected educator and force for change while serving as cultural liaison for the La Crosse School District. Spivey — who was a 2017 7 Rivers Alliance Rising Star Under 40 — received several several glowing nominations for the MLK Leadership Award, each remarking on his tenacity and advocacy as evidenced through his myriad endeavors and his challenging of racism, heteronormativity, ableism and ageism.
“He is wise beyond his years — always, always, always looking for ways to make things better and connect with students and families,” said Melissa Murray, supervisor of cultural and family connections for Lincoln Middle/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori. “He is very impressive and sees a need and he’s going to do everything in his power, and maybe even not in his power, to make it happen.”
Spivey learned to take initiative at a young age. The middle of three children raised in Milwaukee, his parents divorced when he was young, getting back together and separating once more, and often busy working long hours. Both were laid off for a time, adding stress to a low-income household. For a time, the siblings were under the care of their grandmother, and often they looked after themselves.
“In moments of struggle, I had to look to other folks to show me,” Spivey said, noting, “My dad wasn’t always there, neither was my mom, but they always encouraged me to be great.”
As a high schooler, Spivey developed an interest in social justice, which grew into a passion during his undergraduate years at UW-L, where he majored in political science with a criminal justice minor and became the first in his family to graduate from college. His efforts continued as he earned a master’s degree in student affairs administration.
“Since I first met Shaundel, I could tell he was going to make a difference in the lives of those he could reach,” says Antoiwana Williams, director of Multicultural Student Services at UW-L. “His unfathomable work ethic to foster community within groups that have often felt isolated was clear to those around him since he came to La Crosse.”
Spivey’s studies were balanced with leading grade, middle and high school students through enrichment and recreation activities through the UW-L Multicultural Center and supervising incoming students in the Academic Success Institute summer Bridge Program. A Black Student Unity adviser, Spivey developed Kings of NIA, an empowerment group for black men founded on conversations, community involvement and peer mentorship and encouragement. Bringing in a local attorney, a police officer and a police captain, Spivey arranged a Know Your Legal Rights program to explore perspectives and legalities in light of high profile incidents such as the shooting of Michael Brown by officers in Ferguson, Mo.
Recipient of the UW-L Commitment to Diversity Scholarship, Spivey explored his roots during a mission trip to Jamaica, where he worked in a soup kitchen, helped paint a school and learned about his ancestors, and again as a graduate assistant accompanying accompanying study abroad students in Ghana.
“It was extremely eye-opening,” Spivey said. “I helped expand my worldview. You think of Africa you think huts, poverty. To be there and learn its more than villages, there’s a culture and lineage ... you don’t have a choice but to open your eyes and expand your mind.”
Driven but still human, at times Spivey found himself overwhelmed or discouraged as he fought to challenge perceptions and promote inclusion. The work he does can be isolating, and emotionally and physically draining, Spivey said. At times the response — or lack of it — was disheartening, and he turned to his mentors at UW-L, including Harris, Williams, and Barb and Charles Martin-Stanley.
“They gave me advice in moments of frustration, in moments of anger or injustice,” says Spivey, who became that vote of confidence for area students during his nearly four years as cultural liaison. “I had to have mentors in my life to expand my worldview, so it’s only right to provide the same for other youth.”
“Shaundel knows that his work is far from over as an initiator of change in the La Crosse community, but his character doesn’t allow him to give up when the circumstances present obstacles,” Williams said.
As cultural liaison, Spivey focused on connecting marginalized, black, biracial and multiracial students with the resources they need to be successful, working on personal identity and growth, and academic success. In his free time, Spivey coached football and led the Prodigy of Life Dance Ministry.
Through the Black Youth Summit, developed by Spivey three years ago, students engaged with guest speakers, had lunch group discussions and learned about important but often glossed over history, from Jim Crow laws to the Harlem Renaissance.
One of Spivey’s most ambitious projects is BLACK — Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge — developed in 2015 and established as a nonprofit in 2016. Based on seven pillars — education, financial literacy, family, youth engagement and empowerment, community engagement, spirituality, and wellness — the organization collaborated with the La Crosse School District last summer to take 43 students on a Legacy Keepers trip, touring the King Center in Atlanta, historically black colleges including Clark and Spelman, and former slave trails, as well as exploring STEM education and entrepreneurial opportunities. The weeklong tour was Spivey’s response to the students’ desire to learn more about their ancestors and history.
“The kids asked him to do something, but I don’t think they expected the scope he brought,” says Murray. With no district dollars allocated for the excursion, Murray suggested Spivey delay the trip a year, but, “True to form, he said, ‘No, we’re doing it,’ and he found $80,000.”
Spivey never wavered, Williams said, and set out to find funding. The La Crosse Community Foundation contributed $50,000 to the trip, with around $4,000 from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation and the remainder from private donors.
“The community showed up,” Spivey said. “It was comforting, I suppose, because sometimes in La Crosse the black experience is not always pleasant. For the community to show up and help our youth meant a lot.”
Though no longer with the school district, Spivey plans to facilitate Legacy Keeper trips every other year, with smaller trips, such as to America’s Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee, each summer. He has aspirations to open a free, community “central hub” through BLACK. A former a member of La Crosse’s Human Rights Commission, from which he and three others left last spring due to in part to frustrations over housing discrimination, Spivey is entertaining a local political run and would like to see more diversity in local government.
“We need to move more toward a nation that is truly about inclusion,” Spivey said.
The Leadership Award has been “rejuvenating” for Spivey, who says he has starting to experience some burn out between his activism, employment and personal difficulties over the last few years. A 2014 apartment destroyed his belongings, and this fall he returned home to a smashed vehicle as the result of a reckless driver. In 2015, he was the victim of an armed robbery during a visit to Milwaukee, which left him traumatized with a broken femur. The perpetrator chased him down with a gun, forcing him to the ground and taking his wallet and keys before driving off in Spivey’s car. Luckily, the vehicle was recovered and the robber taken into custody.
“It was crazy to be in a helpless position — I’m the type of person who helps other people,” said Spivey.
His activism comes with “a lot of sacrifice,” Spivey says. He plans to take more time for himself, and sees his position at Western as a chance to “address issues of equity and social justice through a new lens.”
Murray was sad to see Spivey leave the district, but says he made a lasting impression on faculty, unafraid to speak his mind and challenge traditional ways of thinking, even when met with resistance or defensiveness.
“We could all take a lesson from him,” Murray said. “If you don’t know him, you’re missing out. You need to make time in your life to know him.”
Williams agrees: Spivey’s infectious enthusiasm and energy light a spark of greatness in everyone he meets.
“All it takes is one person to spark a change for the better, and Shaundel is a great example of that spark,” Williams said.
“He is wise beyond his years — always, always, always looking for ways to make things better and connect with students and families. He is very impressive and sees a need and he’s going to do everything in his power, and maybe even not in his power, to make it happen.” Melissa Murray, supervisor of cultural and family connections for Lincoln Middle/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.