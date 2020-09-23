Activist Wale Elegbede to give TED@PMI talk on combating racism, Islamophobia

"We want to have a society where we are our brothers' and sisters' keepers," Elegbede says. "In my heart I believe we have good people everywhere. But we get stuck in our ways, we're always busy and we sometimes see discrimination against other people as 'not my problem.' We need to have the desire to change that."

There is much to celebrate about the strides the La Crosse Community has made in promoting understanding and compassion for people of all races, religions and ethnicities, Elegbede says, recalling how residents came together to support a small business that was targeted last year and graffitied with anti-muslim slurs. But there is also much to be done, on local, national and global levels, Elegbede says, pointing to the recent killing of George Floyd in Elegbede's current home state of Minnesota.

"We have a lot of room for improvement there because if we didn't, we wouldn't have a lot of the systemic issues we have in society," Elegbede notes.

Elegbede urges people to talk to those different from them, expand their social circles and educate themselves.