Activist Wale Elegbede to give TED@PMI talk on combating racism, Islamophobia

Wale Elegbede grew up witnessing the appalling effects of prejudice and bias under the autocratic rule in West Africa.
Born in Nigeria, he observed the military's violent overthrow of the country, and while living in Togo experienced life under the domineering regime of President Gnassingbé Eyadema, whose dictatorship was rife with human rights violations.
It was eye opening for Elegbede, and when he came to La Crosse in 1999, he was disheartened to see other forms of intolerance -- racism and Islamophobia -- were prevalent stateside.
"Growing up in Africa, I was able to see just how discrimination can come about, and the sad part is we have discrimination that is so pervasive in the U.S, even more so, and that wasn't something I was expecting," says Elegbede.
On Friday, Elegbede will share about his youth in Africa, adulthood in Wisconsin, and how his experiences influenced his efforts to combat discrimination, racism and Islamaphobia in a TED@PMI: Action + Impact virtual event, being broadcast at 10 a.m. online .
A partnership between TED and the Project Management Institute, thousands of topics were submitted and just 12 selected, including Elegbede's.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Elegbede, a Distinguished Alumni of the UW-La Crosse, Human Rights Commissioner, vice president of Rochester Branch NAACP and director of strategy management services at Mayo Clinic Rochester.
Titled "Stop seeing discrimination as 'their' problem and see it as 'our problem' — all of us," Elegbede's talk will touch on his work as a founding member of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network, which has held rallies, talks and gatherings addressing local hate crimes and calling for acceptance of all minority groups.
While his TED@PMI outline was drafted last fall, it has proven timely with the outcry against recent racially motivated killings and an impending election that has fueled hate speech and acts of violence.
"I could not have predicted that," Elegbede says of the current relevance of his topic.
The story he will share, Elegbede says, is emotional but inspiring, with a message he hopes will resonate around the world: It's not OK to sit on the sidelines when you witness discrimination, racism or Islamophobia. Speak up, rise up, take action.
"My stance is we go about minding our business not because we don't care but because we're busy," Elegbede says of turning an eye to acts of hate and prejudice. "We need to go to (viewing incidents) as everybody's business."
Discrimination plagues us, he says, because we have not made it our "collective business." Making it so, Elegbede believes, "will help cultivate a shift in perspective, and result in a changed mindset that will build and sustain connection, empathy and elevate opportunities for everyone."
"We want to have a society where we are our brothers' and sisters' keepers," Elegbede says. "In my heart I believe we have good people everywhere. But we get stuck in our ways, we're always busy and we sometimes see discrimination against other people as 'not my problem.' We need to have the desire to change that."
There is much to celebrate about the strides the La Crosse Community has made in promoting understanding and compassion for people of all races, religions and ethnicities, Elegbede says, recalling how residents came together to support a small business that was targeted last year and graffitied with anti-muslim slurs. But there is also much to be done, on local, national and global levels, Elegbede says, pointing to the recent killing of George Floyd in Elegbede's current home state of Minnesota.
"We have a lot of room for improvement there because if we didn't, we wouldn't have a lot of the systemic issues we have in society," Elegbede notes.
Elegbede urges people to talk to those different from them, expand their social circles and educate themselves.
"If you look at your friends and figure out all your friends are the same color, the same religion, branch out and learn about others cultures," Elegbede advises. It is through foraging friendships, spreading awareness and growing our knowledge of the world beyond our personal bubble that we can create a place of peace.
"I imagine a world where there is no racism, hate crimes, Islamophobia or anti-semitism," Elegbede says. "Imagine the endless possibilities and opportunities that kind of world would offer to all of our children..."
For more information on Elegebede's work, or to contact him, visit www.waleelegbede.com.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"Growing up in Africa, I was able to see just how discrimination can come about, and the sad part is we have discrimination that is so pervasive in the U.S."
Wale Elegbede
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.