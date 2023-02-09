La Crosse Fire Department captain Adam Markert has been honored as the department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Markert received his award during a Tuesday ceremony at Fire Station #1 in La Crosse.

The Firefighter of the Year award is selected by a vote from all the department’s firefighters. Assistant fire chief Jeff Murphy said Markert was chosen “not only because of his exceptional leadership in this department, but also the relentless dedication he had in starting our fitness and health program in partnership with Mayo Clinic.”

Murphy said launching the fitness initiative was a multi-year effort. He said the program is already making a positive impact for firefighting crews.

"Captain Markert has had many successes throughout his career," Murphy said. "His leadership was recognized by his peers, and his most recent efforts for the partnership with Mayo made him an obvious choice for this year's Firefighter of the Year. We're in the business of saving lives. The work that Adam has done with this program truly makes us all the better to do that."

Markert has been with the department for 15 years and accepted the award with his wife and two children present.

