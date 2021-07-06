Adams man injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash (copy)

 Skip to main content
Adams man injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash
Adams man injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash

Monroe County Sheriff Badge

A 44-year-old Adams man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 2008 Harley Davidson operated by Timothy Goudy was eastbound on Hwy. 33 near Cashton on July 2 when he failed to maintain control as he negotiated a curve in the roadway.

Goudy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet with a face shield, along with other protective equipment.

Speed and inexperience in operating a motorcycle were suspected to be factors, and Goudy was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

