Adams man injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash (copy)

A 44-year-old Adams man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 2008 Harley Davidson operated by Timothy Goudy was eastbound on Hwy. 33 near Cashton on July 2 when he failed to maintain control as he negotiated a curve in the roadway.

Goudy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet with a face shield, along with other protective equipment.

Speed and inexperience in operating a motorcycle were suspected to be factors, and Goudy was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.