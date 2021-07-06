Adams man injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old Adams man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Harley Davidson operated by Timothy Goudy was eastbound on Hwy. 33 near Cashton on July 2 when he failed to maintain control as he negotiated a curve in the roadway.
Goudy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet with a face shield, along with other protective equipment.
Speed and inexperience in operating a motorcycle were suspected to be factors, and Goudy was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEO: A presidential visit, a new Dark La Crosse & more
Riverfest begins
Riverfest kicked off Wednesday in downtown La Crosse. The multi-day celebration, founded in 1983, was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic but is back for five fun-filled days of music, food, games and, of course, fireworks. In this photo, former Commodores and First Mates partake in a flag rising ceremony Wednesday to open Riverfest 2021 at Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 43: Officer Down!
President Biden visits La Crosse
The Remus family of Holmen, from left, Kelly, Rexton, 4 months, Amelia, 4, and Adeliana, 5, lay out a blanket to watch the arrival of Air Force One.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
President Biden visits La Crosse
Hazel Desmond, left, of Onalaska and Laurie Abeyta, right of Holmen with Americans for Prosperity demonstrate on Isle La Plume.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Watch now: President Biden's motorcade in La Crosse
President Biden visits La Crosse
Ed Watson of La Crosse peers through his binoculars at Air Force One as it arrives at La Crosse Regional Airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
President Biden visits La Crosse
Onlookers watch the presidential motorcade as it departs the airport.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Biden
President Joe Biden arrives Tuesday to speak about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Biden
President Joe Biden talks to children during a stop to buy ice cream at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Biden visits La Crosse
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority with Adam Lorentz, transit manager, La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, left, and Laurie Nederloe, bus driver for La Crosse MTU.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Biden visits La Crosse
President Joe Biden talks to children during a stop to buy ice cream at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Photo 1
President Joe Biden talks with guests after speaking about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority on Tuesday in La Crosse, Wis.
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
GOP roundtable
Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden leads a roundtable discussion on agriculture and other rural issues with elected officials and farmers Monday at Morning Star Dairy in rural Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
GOP roundtable
Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden is flanked by state Reps. Tony Kurtz, left, and Loren Oldenburg, Monday at Morning Star Dairy in rural Onalaska during an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
GOP roundtable
Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, center, is flanked by State Representatives Tony Kurtz, left, and Loren Oldenburg Monday at Morning Star Dairy in rural Onalaska during an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Out for a ride
A cyclist crosses a bridge Monday along the Great River State Trail near Midway.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
Entertainer Kenny Ahem performs on the Family Stage Thursday at Riverfest.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
Members of Remix kick off the Thursday music lineup at Riverfest under the Riverside Park band shell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
The Kiddie Express makes its way through Riverside Park on Thursday during Riverfest.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
Folks grab a bite to eat over lunch hour Thursday at the Riverfest food court.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Family fun at Riverfest
Entertainer Kenny Ahem performs Thursday on the Family Stage at Riverfest. Riverfest continues through July 4 at Riverside Park in La Crosse.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day?
Upload your submission, with caption and accreditation, visit http://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
June 30: Duluth vs. La Crosse
La Crosse's Aiden Sweat
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
June 30: Duluth vs. La Crosse
La Crosse's Poncho Ruiz, left, Duluth's ryan McDonald
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
June 30: Duluth vs. La Crosse
La Crosse's Lucas Braun
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
June 30: Duluth vs. La Crosse
La Crosse's TJ Manteufel
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Beanie's 1
Cheryl and Dave Bean sit at a counter at their new Beanie’s Diner restaurant in Westby. Their daughter-in-law and diner general manager, Misty Bean, and Misty’s daughters, (from left) Marley and Moxley, are behind the counter.
Steve Cahalan photo
Beanie's 2
Nicole Buroker, assistant manager and ice cream manager at Beanie’s Diner, prepares a Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream cone at the Westby diner.
Steve Cahalan photo
A colorful evening
A colorful look away from the Riverfest stage Thursday night
Randy Houser
Randy Houser
County Line Drive
County Line Drive plays from the Bandshell on Thursday evening
Express track to fun
John Corens of Sparta gives children a ride Friday through Riverside Park on his Kiddie Express. The popular children’s ride has been part of Riverfest for seven years.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
