After 29 years of service to the city of La Crosse, division chief of training Todd Adams has retired from the La Crosse Fire Department. His retirement is effective Feb. 24.

Adams joined LCFD as a firefighter recruit in February 1994.

"Todd is a person you want on your team no matter what the challenge," fire chief Jeff Schott said. "He is an individual that has impacted this agency and community ... His presence and influence on the training bureau and co-workers will be missed by all."

Schott said Adams has been instrumental in several of the programs the fire department now has in place. Over the course of his career, Adams was a leader of the LCFD urban search and rescue team, the state task force animal rescue team and a member of the nationally recognized extrication team.

IN PHOTOS: Winter storm hits region