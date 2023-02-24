After 29 years of service to the city of La Crosse, division chief of training Todd Adams has retired from the La Crosse Fire Department. His retirement is effective Feb. 24.
Adams joined LCFD as a firefighter recruit in February 1994.
"Todd is a person you want on your team no matter what the challenge," fire chief Jeff Schott said. "He is an individual that has impacted this agency and community ... His presence and influence on the training bureau and co-workers will be missed by all."
Schott said Adams has been instrumental in several of the programs the fire department now has in place. Over the course of his career, Adams was a leader of the LCFD urban search and rescue team, the state task force animal rescue team and a member of the nationally recognized extrication team.
IN PHOTOS: Winter storm hits region
Snow goes flying as Aviana Smith, right, 6, and her sisters, Lilli, 8, and Evelyn sled Thursday at Myrick Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aviana Smith, 6, slides down an ice patch during a family sledding excursion at Myrick Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sisters, Aviana, 6, from left, Evelyn, 9, and Lilli Smith, 8, carry their sled up a hill at Myrick Park during a family excursion Thursday. This week’s winter storm delivered the snow needed to revive the winter recreation season.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Cece and Dan Mullenbach of Onalaska cross country ski Thursday at Forest Hills Golf Course. This week’s winter storm delivered the snow needed to revive the winter recreation season.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Packers-themed bird houses brace the snowstorm outside of a bar on 8th Street.
Chloe Hilles, La Crosse Tribune
A truck clears the apartment parking lot before residents returning from work.
Chloe Hilles, La Crosse Tribune
Stormy winter road in south La Crosse. Gusty winds are leading to snow drift and
accumulation of ice and snow.
Chloe Hilles, La Crosse Tribune
Snow is cleared from a walkway outside of Cowley Hall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Members of the campus community walk in the snow at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A member of the campus community walks in the snow at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow is cleard from the campus mall on the University of Wisconsin -La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Larry Sleznikow walks his dog, Pauley, on 23rd Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Motorists navigate a snowy Losey Boulevard.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow is shoveled on 22nd Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student, Carrie Arneson, is dressed for snowy weather as she walks to class on campus during a winter storm Wednesday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A man shovels the walk in Eau Claire. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Audrey Korte
Vehicles almost engage in a car accident in Eau Claire on Wednesday. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Audrey Korte
A woman uses a snow plow. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Audrey Korte
