Adding to the collection

If you saw a boat being pushed through downtown La Crosse this week, it wasn’t in preparation for a flood (even though it was raining). Volunteers and staff are preparing for the opening soon of the La Crosse Area Heritage Center, operated by the La Crosse County Historical Society, at 506 Main St. With the aid of Don’s Towing, helpers including Robert Mullen, Kevin and Amy Vach, Joe Hengel, Frank Mauss and Johnnie Jaeger reeled in this 15-foot wooden fishing boat, made and used in La Crosse from 1952 to 2002.