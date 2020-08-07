Additional 12 COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Crosse County on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials confirmed an additional 12 cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County Friday, bringing the total number of cases the county has seen to 889.

The newly infected individuals ranged from ages 10 to 59.

As of Friday, 5 individuals were currently hospitalized and there remains just one death related to the virus.

There are currently 153 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, and there have been 17,859 reported negative tests for La Crosse County.

None of Friday’s positive cases were tested at the most recent National Guard testing site, but 3.7% of all tests Friday came back positive.

Overall, 4.7% of La Crosse County’s total tests have returned positive.

Earlier in the week, the county confirmed that a resident had been reinfected with the virus, but at a press conference Friday officials said they were not prepared to comment on it.

Here are Friday’s COVID-19 updates for the state of Wisconsin:

58,768 total cases (+989)

9,516 active cases (16.2%)

4,930 ever hospitalized (+49)

990 deaths (+12)

1,033,716 total tests (+14,086)

974,948 total negative tests (+13,097)

48,244 recovered (82.1%)

