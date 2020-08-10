Additional 23 COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Crosse County over weekend, 2 on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County now has 913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the area reported 25 new cases during the last three days.

On Saturday, 14 new cases were confirmed; nine new cases were reported on Sunday and an additional two on Monday. The county does not currently update its numbers during the weekend.

Four individuals have been hospitalized through the weekend and Monday. There remains just one death in the county related to the virus.

Among the 25 individuals newly infected in the last three days, two of them were in their teens or younger; six were in their 20s; eight were in their 30s; four were in their 40s; four were in their 50s and one individual was in their 60s.

There are currently 157 active cases of the disease in the area, as 83% of individuals have been considered recovered.

Last week, the area’s cases increased by 10%, with 92 new cases reported, and 6.9% of all tests last week were positive.

So far, 18,021 negative tests have been reported for La Crosse County. Overall, 4.8% of all tests have been positive for the area.