Additional passenger train from St. Paul to Chicago closer to becoming a reality

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said the chance of being involved in a second train’s route is something Wisconsin cannot miss out on.

“My concern is that if the state continues to reject even the idea of exploring (a second train), I fear a Chicago-Iowa-Twin Cities connection, and we get bypassed,” Kind said. “We can’t afford to be outside the regional economy like that.”

Kind said this would be a great opportunity for Wisconsin, but that efforts need to be made to get involved.

“If other states are interested and it’s going to be a collaboration, we need to be in the middle of that and take advantage of it,” Kind said. “This is something we could possibly work into an infrastructure bill if we could get our act together in Washington and have a federal cost-share, as well as the state’s kicking in to make this a real partnership.”