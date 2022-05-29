Addressing homelessness improves health and community well-being

As local health care leaders, we applaud efforts by the city of La Crosse, La Crosse County and area nonprofit organizations to address homelessness.

It’s been said that “housing is health care.” The connections between homelessness and poor health are well documented. In fact, simply being without a home is a dangerous health condition. According to the National Coalition for the Homeless:

The average life expectancy for people who experience homelessness is nearly 20 years shorter than for those with stable housing.

People experiencing homelessness are at higher risk for infectious and chronic illnesses, poor mental health and substance use disorders. They also suffer a greater number of injuries due to accidents and violence.

People experiencing homelessness visit emergency departments at double the rate of those with stable housing.

In our experience, people experiencing homelessness often have longer hospital stays as identifying safe discharge options for them can be challenging.

No amount of medical care can overcome the negative health impacts of homelessness. Providing stable housing for unsheltered individuals is appropriate, humane and necessary to ensure and lift the overall health and well-being of our community.

Beyond health care, homelessness negatively affects the moral, social, and economic vibrancy of our community. Led by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, our community united to form the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness in 2016. The collaborative provided valuable coordination among many well-meaning agencies, which began an infrastructure of care that greatly benefitted this community during the darkest days of the pandemic. Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are proud to have contributed to the Collaborative.

We look forward to continuing to engage with community partners to reduce homelessness in the La Crosse area, for the good of all. We ask everyone to encourage the enlightened efforts of the city of La Crosse, La Crosse County, and area non-profit organizations to address homelessness and mitigate its burdens.

Paul S. Mueller, M.D., is regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System. Scott Rathgaber, M.D., is CEO of Gundersen Health System.

