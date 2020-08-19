You are the owner of this article.
Adopt-a-Thon kicks off Thursday
Adopt-a-Thon kicks off Thursday

The Coulee Region Humane Society will host this year's 16th annual Adopt-A-Thon promotion online this year, Aug. 20 through Aug. 23.

The online dating-themed event, "Looking Fur Love," will see each available pet given a profile, with all approved adopters entered into a raffle for a movie/game night gift basket. Adoption fees will be $5 on all cats and kittens, half-off selected dogs and waived on available rats.

For more information on the adopt-a-thon, call the Humane Society at 608-781-4014.

