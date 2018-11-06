The ADRC La Crosse will host two performances of “In the Garden” from the Remember Project, a play followed by a discussion about dementia and its effects on families and caregivers.
Performances will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska.
To register for the free program, call ADRC of La Crosse at 608-785-5790 by Friday.
