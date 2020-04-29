ADRC pilots new grab-and-go meal program for seniors

Delivered meals are also still available to those seniors who are unable to get to a grab-and-go site.

The department has made several other changes to its operations as well because of COVID-19. Its office remains closed and all programs and events have been postponed or cancelled.

Transportation services are limited to essential rides to medical appointments and grocery stores.

To reserve a meal for delivery or at a grab-and-go site, seniors should call the ADRC staff at 608-785-5700. Staff is available by phone Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

