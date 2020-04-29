ADRC pilots new grab-and-go meal program for seniors

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County is launching a new program next week, where select locations will have a grab-and-go meal option for seniors.
Seniors must reserve the frozen meals ahead of time, but can request any desired amount. Anyone who is 60 or older, and their spouse, is eligible.
Two pick-up times will be available Monday through Thursday at locations around the county.
Mondays:
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the John Bosshard Memorial Library, Bangor
- 1:30-3 p.m. at the Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library, West Salem
Tuesdays:
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Greenfield Town Hall, La Crosse
- 1:30-3 p.m. at Southern Bluffs Elementary School, La Crosse
Wednesdays:
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mindoro Lutheran Church, Mindoro
- 1:30-3 p.m. at Drugan's Castle Mound, Holmen
Thursdays:
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Campbell Town Hall, La Crosse
- 1:30-3 p.m. at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge La Crosse District Visitor Center, Brice Prairie/Onalaska
The ADRC is also accepting a voluntary fee of $4 per meal, but the donation is not required to receive a meal.
Delivered meals are also still available to those seniors who are unable to get to a grab-and-go site.
The department has made several other changes to its operations as well because of COVID-19. Its office remains closed and all programs and events have been postponed or cancelled.
Transportation services are limited to essential rides to medical appointments and grocery stores.
To reserve a meal for delivery or at a grab-and-go site, seniors should call the ADRC staff at 608-785-5700. Staff is available by phone Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
