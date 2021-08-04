Affordable housing project at King & 11th getting another month referral

Officials are likely to refer an affordable housing project at the corner of King and 11th streets for another month at the request of the developer.

The request comes after a previous 60-day referral as the developer and officials looked for more community engagement and support.

In developer Kevin Biondo's request, he said the referral was to finalize the project with new compromises made with neighbors over the last two months.

"At this point in the potential project there have been multiple meetings with neighbors in an effort to try and have a better understanding of what both parties are looking to have built on the proposed site," Biondo wrote.

During the extra month, he said he plans to continue to work out potential compromises and circle back with neighbors with finalized plans, as well as ensure enough time to adjust designs to new stormwater requirements.

Biondo's original development plans for the currently vacant lot called for a 16-unit apartment complex with rents and unit styles that would cater to young adults in the area.