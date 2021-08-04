 Skip to main content
Affordable housing project at King & 11th getting another month referral
11th and King Streets

This vacant lot at the corner of 11th and King Streets is being considered for the site of new affordable housing.

Officials are likely to refer an affordable housing project at the corner of King and 11th streets for another month at the request of the developer.

The request comes after a previous 60-day referral as the developer and officials looked for more community engagement and support.

In developer Kevin Biondo's request, he said the referral was to finalize the project with new compromises made with neighbors over the last two months.

"At this point in the potential project there have been multiple meetings with neighbors in an effort to try and have a better understanding of what both parties are looking to have built on the proposed site," Biondo wrote.

During the extra month, he said he plans to continue to work out potential compromises and circle back with neighbors with finalized plans, as well as ensure enough time to adjust designs to new stormwater requirements.

Biondo's original development plans for the currently vacant lot called for a 16-unit apartment complex with rents and unit styles that would cater to young adults in the area.

Neighbors have pushed back on the proposal, worried the higher density apartment building does not fit into their vision of a family-friendly neighborhood. The site proposed currently resides among a number of single-family homes and some multi-unit residences, a school, the YMCA, while also near the greater downtown area and nestled between several college campuses.

Supporters of the project alternately argue that it fits a need for middle-income housing in the area, and would help attract more young adults to the area.

As of Wednesday, there have been 13 objection letters submitted to the city, and four letters of support.

Both the City Plan Commission and the Judiciary & Administration Committee voted to approve the referral request, where Biondo told them he felt comfortable he could get the work done within the 30 days.

The referral needs a final approval from the La Crosse Common Council next week, where it is likely to be approved. The zoning on the project would then be back on the council's agenda in September.

